By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/01/2020 9:10 am

The The prince Rap is one of the series from the 90’s most loved by the public. Will Smith’s sitcom managed to captivate the hearts of hundreds of people, and is fondly remembered every time the actor pays homage to his previous work. Recently, the original cast was brought together via virtual conference on the Will From Home show to remember a couple of iconic moments from the show, and pay tribute to James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil.

???? Fresh prince cast watching clips of Uncle Phil. pic.twitter.com/1afL36XUTi – chanel. (@KissMySnap) April 30, 2020

Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell gathered at Will From Home to remember the beloved actor, who passed away in 2014. Likewise, once the clip was posted on Twitter, all the fans of the show shared their favorite moment of this actor and regretted his loss.

Y’all tryna have me in my feeling today huh pic.twitter.com/PU1B7T95mv – The Prince of all Libras (@RDownswell) April 30, 2020

I’m 62. To this day this is the only spot from any television show or movie that I still cry at. Still and always. – KERIN? (@ShowMeGoodNews) April 30, 2020

“First things first R.I.P Uncle Phil…. For Real ”?? pic.twitter.com/LhAAmzRP9G – BRÜ (@IamTBruin) April 30, 2020

?? i wasn’t ready for that onslaught of emotion, but man i’m glad that happened – Jake Holland (@jakeholla) April 30, 2020

I’m not crying .. I’m not cr- pic.twitter.com/lnOxnHZAdz – sunflower (@goldenchile_) April 30, 2020

I … sort of wasn’t ready for that… pic.twitter.com/qpDsEZ06jM – FeelHood? (@FeelHood) April 30, 2020

Right in the childhood? – Kevin (KJ3) (@ KJ3Reaction) April 30, 2020

This special edition of Will From Home also touches on a couple of topics about the production and coexistence that the actors had during the recordings of The Prince of Rap. Without a doubt, a delight for all fans of Will and company work.

Via: Comicbook

Anne Hathaway originally auditioned for Harley Quinn in The Dark Knight Rises



Phil Spencer: “the biggest unknown is probably game production”

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.