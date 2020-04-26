Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After the good results of Capcom in relation to the remakes that it has released of Resident Evil, users ask for more installments of the series. One of the most requested is one from Resident Evil Code: Veronica. So far, we don’t know anything about Capcom’s plans for the franchise, but a voice actress’s remarks make fans think the developer may be working on the remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica.

Recently, several voice actors from Resident Evil came together virtually to participate in a video for the Residence of Evil YouTube channel. The broadcast was focused on the opinion of the actors after working on the series, as reported by Rely on Horror. It featured voice actors from the Resident Evil remakes Nick Apostolides (Leon), Nicole Tompkins (Jill), Jeff Schine (Carlos), Jelene Anderson (Ada) and Neil Newbon (Nikolai and Nemesis) and Stephanie Panisello (Claire) . This last actress drew attention because she anticipated something very important.

In one part of the conversation, Panisello commented on how it has been the experience of working with other actors who have participated in the remakes. The interesting thing is that when greeting the actors of the most recent remake, that of Resident Evil 3, the actress revealed that she has already worked with one of them on a project that has not been revealed.

Also, cast of Resident Evil 3, hello! I know, guys, that I had not met you personally, although I think I have already worked with one of you, but I think it is a project that has not been revealed yet, so I will not say anything, “anticipated the actress.

Could Resident Evil Code: Veronica be on the way?

This has given much to talk about, as it makes fans think in the first instance that Panisello worked with Capcom on a possible remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, since it is one of the oldest titles in the series that could well have a remake. If you are one of those who got excited about this, we invite you not to do it so soon, because in this title Claire Redfield does not appear with any of the characters whose voice actors participated in the video. Added to this is that Capcom would already be working on the remake of Resident Evil 4 and that rumors indicated that Code Veronica was not in the plans.

On the other hand, there is also a possibility that Capcom will work on a completely new installment, which is expected to debut in several more years, but has not yet been officially revealed.

Finally, we remind you that in the world of voice acting, actors work on multiple projects that are not necessarily linked to the same franchise. That said, Panisello likely worked with Nicole Tompkins, Jeff Schine, or Neil Newbon on an unannounced project outside of Resident Evil.

What do you think about this information? Do you think Capcom will ever release a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica? What project do you think Panisello is talking about? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that apparently within Capcom’s plans was a remake of Dino Crisis, but in the end it was canceled. You can find more news related to Resident Evil by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

