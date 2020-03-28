The protagonists of the film released in 2011 made a line of videos with Columbia University

The protagonists of “Contagion”, the movie about an unknown virus that spreads around the world and quarantines the entire population, they have returned to their papers to give a series of tips for the coronavirus crisis, that has sparked interest in that tape.

The interpreters Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle, together with the director Steven Soderbergh, have collaborated with the Columbia University Department of Public Health for make some videos giving advice on how to protect yourself against COVID-19 and avoid new infections.

The interventions of all the protagonists, who are subtitled in Spanish, have been supervised by a team of scientists and are about topics such as curbing the contagion curve, social distancing, vaccines and the need to follow correct information approved by experts in the face of the crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic cannot end for a single person, organization or country. We all have to work together and do our part with necessary public health measures ”, indicated the academic institution when presenting the initiative.

The videos they follow the aesthetics of the film, with the same typography, and the protagonists remember their role in fiction.

“In the movie I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the transmission of a virus, to prepare the role I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world and … What was one of the most important things you taught me? Wash your hands as if your life depended on it ”Kate Winslet says in her video.

The movie “Contagion” is probably the cinephile representation most similar to the situation of exception -and perplexity- that the world lives from the current coronavirus outbreak.

The movie narrates the advance of an unknown virus that begins precisely in China and it spreads at great speed throughout the world leaving millions of fatalities, infected and the entire world economy in collapse.

Although tends to enhance the more apocalyptic overtones of the health crisis, and what is it about a fictional disease much more lethal and stronger than that of COVID-19, There are many similarities between the film and current events, such as disinformation problems and measures to confine the population.

Now, “Contagion” has become the most demanded film from Warner Bros. studios, together with the Harry Potter franchise, when just a few months ago it was ranked 270 in the company.

Also, this production not available on Netflix, HBO or other streaming catalogs, so there are many viewers who have decided to rent it or even buy it in recent weeks.

.