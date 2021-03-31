Actors and studios hate that San Diego Comic-Con is on Thanksgiving, rumor indicates

There is no doubt that the pandemic forever changed the way our world works. We were all affected. This is not a fact open to discussion. All kinds of activities had to be transferred to the virtual world. The most logical are jobs, but there are others that not everyone has thought about. Cinema is one of them; premieres have had to move away from movie theaters to the horror of directors like Christopher Nolan or Adam Wingard. Another thing that had to make a similar jump is the big conventions.

The emblematic San Diego Comic-Con it’s an example. In that event, everything that is most important in the geek world is announced. Movies and television series are no exception. We have seen all kinds of revelations. For example, in 2007, the first trailer for Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – was released there. 93%. Another example would be the 2010 edition: it was the first place where we got to see the Avengers together for the first time. Unfortunately this legendary event has not been possible since 2019. Last year they had no choice but to make a virtual version, called Comic-Con @ Home, which was not very successful. And this year they have another planned from July 23 to 25.

In this context, it is not surprising that people were excited when it was announced that the event would take place sometime in the fall. The joy instantly faded when it was revealed that the chosen date was November 26-28. In Latin America those days may not say something to everyone; for many of us it is just another weekend. For Americans, on the other hand, it is the weekend after Thanksgiving. In other words, it is a date when people meet their loved ones from Thursday to Sunday. Because of Covid-19, many people have not seen their relatives for months. That is changing thanks to vaccinations. For this reason, that date will mark the first time that many families can meet in the framework of a national holiday.

Many people were not happy with the fact that the Comic-con wants to make them choose between spending time with their loved ones and one of the most important conventions in the world. Others consider that, even if there are vaccines, it is still not safe to do an event of this magnitude.

There were so many negative reactions to the announcement that the organizers had to give an explanation on their page. There they explained that the current situation made this one of the few dates available at the San Diego Convention Center. They also added that in those situations they see their family on Thanksgiving Thursday and their “other family” at a convention:

As longtime fans, we have attended many conventions on that holiday weekend. On those occasions we make the decision to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family and the rest of the week with our friends and the families we have chosen.

If the fans have taken it that way, what will the people who are not going to go to the convention for fun, but for work, to happen on those dates; that is to say, the actors and the studios. The Hollywood Reporter has told several people in the industry that they are not happy with the event being that weekend. All his sources have been anonymous representatives of studies and that is why, so far, everything said must be taken as rumors. One of them has said that the actors have been “refusing” to go, but that they will not have a choice. Yet another said that:

We would love [ir] to San Diego Comic-Con and we’d love to support it, but what actor or producer is going to turn down the opportunity to spend their first Thanksgiving weekend with their family to travel to San Diego to promote a project?

Another anonymous said:

During the pandemic we had Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and The Mandalorian – 91%, but what we have not had is a hug from our parents and grandparents. Talents are not going to waste the time they can spend with their families this year of every year. I have no idea what the organizers are thinking.

