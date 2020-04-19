In the world of acting, things don’t always turn out the way you would like. Contracts and agreements cause some actors to end up playing roles they don’t believe in. Others check after having played the character that the result is not anywhere near the height of their own expectations.

Over the years, there are many actors who have spoken out against the characters they played. Some have a lot of logic, while others continue to surprise fans and moviegoers around the world today.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we review 10 actors and actresses who hate the characters they played. As we always tell you, this is a sample of what there really is, because there are similar cases as many as movies practically.

Halle Berry – Catwoman

Halle Berry cannot be said to fondly remember her portrayal in Catwoman. The one that looked like it was going to become an iconic movie for the actress became the means to get a Razzie delivered.

But hey, luckily for the actress they also gave her an Oscar for Monster’s Ball, so not too bad for her. Take a look at our review of Catwoman on the web.

Harrison Ford – Blade Runner

It is well known to many that Harrison Ford is very demanding when it comes to understanding his roles. One of the exceptions was his character as Deckard in Blade Runner.

The actor has commented on numerous occasions that he did not understand many things about the film, and that he felt his character was a “detective with nothing really to do”. Still, as you see in our review of Blade Runner, it is one of the highest rated science fiction movies in history.

.