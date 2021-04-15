Actor Yorneis García loses his life, Telemundo is in mourning | INSTAGRAM

The world of acting and Telemundo be found of mourning, since Yorneis García, the interpreter of “Los Morales” and “La Reina del Sur”, was hospitalized several days ago in BogotaHowever, he unfortunately lost his life and the causes are still unknown.

Better known in Colombian entertainment as York Garcia, was a Colombian actor native of Cartagena who had become famous in the country for his appearance in the biographical novel of Cacique de la Junta, where he played “Rafita”, Diomedes Diaz’s brother.

In the afternoon of this past Wednesday, April 14, some Latin American entertainment sites pointed out that the actor lost his lifeAlthough the reasons are still unknown, they assured that the famous person had been hospitalized in a medical center in Bogotá for several days, it is not known if due to coronavirus or some other condition.

Faced with the heartbreaking and surprising event, several colleagues and friends have spoken sensitively from their social networks, such is the case of Elianis garrido, who played “La demonia” in the hit Telemundo telenovela “Sin S3nos no hay paraíso”, was quick to react to the unfortunate event.

“I am speechless. With a broken heart and a lot of helplessness. What sad news!” Elianis lamented through her Instagram profile after learning of the departure of her partner, she had the opportunity to share several scenes with Yorneis in the hit Telemundo production.

“I stay with your scandalous laughter, with your conversations about dance, about cinema, about Hollywood. God receives you with love. Strength your family. With all the affection, with all my heart I pray for you,” added the host of TV.

Likewise, the Colombian Society of Actors Management placed on its Instagram profile a message by way of farewell and thanks to the aforementioned actor, “Today we say goodbye to our partner Yorneis García (1985-2021). Although he left early, this Cartagena managed to fulfill his dream: to be an actor and participate in important series and novels such as Los Morales, Diomedes, El Cacique de La Junta and Alias ​​El Mexicano. To his family, friends and colleagues we send a message of strength to cope with this sad moment ” .

García grew up in the neighborhood of Navas Meisel, in the capital of Bolívar, and from a very young age he demonstrated his passion and talent for dancing and acting, which is why he passed through the classrooms of the Colegio del cuerpo, he also studied a Bachelor of Performing Arts from the Technological University of Bolívar in agreement with the University of Antioquia, and after this he returned to the Colegio del Corps as a teacher.

His first appearance on Colombian television was in the renowned contest “Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele”, although he was not one of the winners, his time on this reality show opened the doors for some people in the entertainment area to notice his talent and they started calling him to be part of future projects.

He was one of the first children to join the nascent group of students summoned by the Experimental Pilot Group of the Company El Colegio del cuerpo, when he was studying at the Inem School in Cartagena.

There he developed his talent for contemporary dance, in fact, the more than regrettable news of the sensitive death of the Cartagena actor was confirmed by Álvaro Restrepo, director of the Company El Colegio del cuerpo, who expressed his dismay at the sudden departure of the young artist.