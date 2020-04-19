NEW YORK – Actor Nick Cordero’s wife, who was nominated for a Tony Nick Cordero Award and specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, said her husband will have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Koots on Instagram said Saturday that Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help clot his leg, but his doctors had to stop treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We removed the blood thinners, but that would again cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” he said.

Cordero entered the intensive cases unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

His wife has been sending him daily videos of her and her 10-month-old son, Elvis, so that he could watch them when we wake up, and he urged friends and fans to join in a daily singing.

Cordero portrayed a dramatic talent mafia soldier in 2014 in the 1994 Broadway film adaptation Woody Allen of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.

Cordero became famous in the threatening role of husband Earl in front of his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale”.

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, as well as “Lilyhammer” and had a role in the movie “Going in Style”.

The virus has sickened other Broadway veterans, including actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit, and Laura Bell Bundy, as well as composer David Bryan. He has also claimed the life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

