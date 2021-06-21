Actor Will Smith to reboot a comedy movie from the ’80s

Actor Will Smith has teamed up with Kevin Hart to remake one of the best comedies of the 1980s.

In a recent interview promoting Being a father, the actor Kevin Hart assured that a new version of Better alone than in bad company (Planes, Trains & Automobiles) from 1987 together with Will Smith.

“The world of development is long and we know that intellectual property is there.” Kevin Hart said. “Everybody was willing to let us in on that, but we have to crack the code for what story it is and what world we will make it in and how we can make it suit Will Smith and me better. Yes, but for now we are very far from that ”.

Currently the script of Aeysha Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Woke) is in the works and Paramount Pictures It has partnered with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios for production.

What was the original movie about?

Better alone than in bad company (Planes, Trains & Automobiles) was directed and written by John hughes, who has very good films in his filmography such as Sixteen candles (1984), The club of five (1985) or The explosive woman (1985). The comedy starred Steve Martin Y John candy like two men who must travel together to get home in time for Thanksgiving.

Not much is known about the plot of the remake. But Will Smith Y Kevin Hart They will form a team that will have fun adventures to get home to their families in a modern environment. But aside from that, not much additional information has been given.

Are you looking forward to seeing Will Smith and Kevin Hart together? They are really two very good actors and they can make a great movie together. Let’s hope they give this project the green light soon and both find gaps in their busy schedules.