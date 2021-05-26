Actor Who Will Play Alan Scott On HBO Max Revealed

Green Lantern will return to screens through HBO Max. The actor Jeremy irvine shared through his profile on Instagram an image in which he appears next to a drawing of Alan Scott, the iconic character of DC. The publication is accompanied by the following message, translated from English: “I’m so excited to join the DC Universe! I really want to start“Along with the #GreenLantern tag.

Jeremy Irvine will play who is referred to as the “first Green Lantern,” Alan Scott. This character has an important tradition in DC comics. However, its film adaptation in 2011 did not have the desired impact. The failure was such that even Ryan Reynolds, who was the protagonist, has parodied it in other productions (Deadpool).

The latest installment of Justice League featured the Green Lantern of Yalan gur as part of one of the bouts in the film. But neither in her nor in another production did she delve into these characters. The series, on the contrary, will take care of giving them the space they deserve. Jeremy Irvine’s confirmation suggests that the project is on the right track in HBO Max, although it is still in an early stage of development.

What is known about the ‘Green Lantern’ series?

So far, there is no estimated release date. It is known, however, that HBO Max is working on the production, that it will be a series and that behind it are Geoff John (production), Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim (screenwriters). The confirmed actors are Jeremy Irvine and Finn Wittrock, who will play Guy gardner.

The characters of Alan Scott and Guy Gardner, according to a previous notice from HBO Max, will be added those of Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz Y Kilowog. Who will be the villain of the production? Sinister Thaal. This breadth within the characters allows us to intuit that the adaptation will be close to the narrative of the comics.

The Green Lantern series will have 10 chapters during its first season. It should be remembered that different superheroes meet under the Green Lantern label. They are characterized by a ring that gives them different powers. In the comics, Green Lantern first appeared in All-American Comics # 16, published in 1940. It was created by the screenwriter Bill finger, with the drawings of Martin Nodell.

