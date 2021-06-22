Actor who played Gunther on ‘Friends’ reveals he has terminal cancer

“There are other options available to men if they catch it before I do. The next time you go alone for a basic exam or your annual checkup, ask your doctor for a PSA test,” he said. “It is easily detectable. If it extends beyond the prostate to the bones, which is more prevalent in my [tipo de cáncer], it can be much more difficult to treat. “

James Michael Tyler on Friends (Instagram / James Michael Tyler)

“Many men, if they catch it early, it is easily treatable. I don’t want people to have to go through what I have been through. This is not … an easy process,” said Tyler, who assured that his condition has. value your life.

“It has made me, personally, realize how important every moment is, every day. And fight. Don’t give up. Keep fighting. Stay as light as possible. And have goals. Set goals for yourself,” he added.

Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow appeared on a reunion special, ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ which premiered on HBO Max, but due to his illness, James Michael Tyler appeared only on through a video.