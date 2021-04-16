Actor Who Played Ghost Rider Joins HBO’s The Last of Us – Tomatazos

The last of us it is without a doubt one of the best games of the PS3 and of the decade. Although its gameplay, which combines stealth with action to face humans and fungus zombies, is very remarkable, the best element of the game is its story. It is one of the games that best lends itself to a television adaptation. Fortunately HBO got the rights to turn it into a series, but also something much more unusual: the writer and director of the game Neil Druckmann. He will be the showrunner along with Craig Mazin, the creator of the miniseries Chernobyl – 92% l. Thanks to this winning combination, fans have faith that this could be the best video game adaptation to date. Fans also believe that it could be reliable proof, for people who are not adept at this form of entertainment, that games are a form of audiovisual narration as valuable as a movie and as ready to be adapted as they usually are. the books.

For those who are not familiar with the story. The game takes place 20 years after a zombie apocalypse sparked by a variant of the cordyceps mushroom. In the world, Joel is a smuggler who is hired to transport a teenage girl named Ellie across the United States, which could be the key for humanity to be immune to this infection. The plot has a similar dynamic to what we saw between Arya Stark and Sandor Clegane in Game of Thrones – 59% or Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian – 91%. In fact, Pedro Pascalva to play Joel and Bella Ramsey is going to play Ellie. She is best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in game of Thrones and for voicing Hilda in the Netflix animated series of the same name.

Now we know that Gabriel Luna is going to play Joel’s brother Tommy on the show. For those who are not familiar with this Mexican American actor, he is best known for having played Ghost Rider / Robbie Reyes in [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”313463″][Temporada] Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 5 (5)[/entity_embed].

At the moment there is not much information about the series. The only thing we do know, thanks to Craig mazin, is that the series is going to follow several important moments of the game, but not necessarily all. The main thing is that, as could be expected, it is going to expand what we have already experienced in the game. In the words of the showrunner:

If you have played the game, our intention is that you are going to watch the show and say ‘this has not disrespected anything that I love about the game and what you can see in it, but it has also given me much more . Things I did not know. Really amazing stuff. ‘

On the other hand, in March the famous Hollywood informant, Daniel Richtman, said Lucasfilm is afraid of the success of this series because they fear they might lose Pedro Pascal If this project goes as well as other HBO GO productions:

Lucasfilm tries to secure Pedro for a while, they are afraid of losing him if Last of Us takes off.

Of course, this is a mere rumor and there is nothing to make us think it could be anything more than that. It should also be remembered that before this actor was announced for the role, The Illuminerdi site had said that the favorite of Craig mazin To play Joe was Mahershala Ali, but the game director dispelled all rumors when he announced that Pascal is the one who will play the smuggler.

At the moment we can only wait for more information about this long-awaited adaptation. Many are looking forward to the release of this series because everything indicates that it will fulfill all the dreams and wishes of fans of one of the best Sony games.

