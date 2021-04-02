Actor who played Darkseid tells Snyderverse fans there’s still hope, but don’t be toxic – Tomatazos

There were actors involved in Justice League – 41% who weren’t happy to see their participation decimated or eliminated in the Joss Whedon cut. One of the most vocal has been Ray Fisher who encouraged fans to see the light of day for the Snyder Cut and, therefore, was among the first to celebrate the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. It is not unusual because in Zack Snyder’s film we see that his character is a central piece of the plot and is so much more powerful than the one we saw in theaters in 2017.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Another actor who was not happy with this version is Ray Porter. For those who are not familiar with this actor and audiobook narrator. The original version of League of Justice it was going to be his first big role in the cinema; Over the years he has had small roles on television and film, but nothing of this magnitude. In this tape he gave life to Darkseid. As you can imagine, he did this by giving it voice and by capturing movements. It’s equally understandable that when fans fought for the Snyder Cut to be released, he was one of those who supported the move. He did well. The character impressed fans and critics alike. Now that #RestoreTheSnyderverse is trending, Porter appeared on The Flash Podcast. In that program he showed his support to the fans of the campaign to restore everything that Zack Snyder had planned. There he has said that tactics similar to those that worked with the Snyder They could save the day again … as long as fans behave in a civilized way and focus on the positive:

This fandom and this movement got the Snyder Cut out through its tenacity, but also its kindness and positivity. Keep them flowing. Learn to control yourself.

Also read: Rumor: The Snyderverse will continue on HBO Max thanks to the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

That said, he did reference the recent attacks by Snyderverse fans on Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and in general to everything related to Warner. As we well know, fans have been flooding social media with everything to do with the study of messages calling for the restoration of DC’s universe from Snyder accompanied by the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse. The problem is that they have even done so in tweets about raising funds for anti-racist campaigns. Porter instead of doing negative things, he has asked them to focus on the positive things that they can do as a fandom:

Don’t go to their Twitter feed to smear them or try to shift the spotlight away from other things to focus on the Snyderverse and all that. It is repulsive. It’s like painting someone’s wall when you visit their home. Don’t be rude. Keep the money flowing to [la Fundación Americana para Prevenir el Suicidio]. Keep talking, supporting each other and believing.

He finished by saying that it is entirely possible for them to achieve their mission and would love to get to see that moment:

If there’s one thing this fandom has shown above all else, it’s that if they want something with all their heart, they can make it a reality. So if you want it, keep doing it and maybe we can see [el Snyderverse restaurado]. I would love for that to happen.

In recent times, Snyder revealed to the New York Times what the third part might have been about. In it we would have seen more of Darkseid. Specifically, how he is defeated by our heroes:

Earth is defeated when Superman succumbs to the [Ecuación de la] Anti-life. And then Flash goes back in time to change an element to prevent that from happening. And then comes the great battle in which he is defeated. When Darkseid arrives on Earth, in the movie they will never see, Earth’s armies unite again as they did in ancient times.

You may also like: Zack Snyder always knew Ben Affleck’s Batman would be divisive