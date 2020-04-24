The 60-year-old American actor – Val Kilmer – revealed in his memoir, ‘I am Your Huckleberry, that he was once visited by an angel.

Kilmer details that the encounter occurred on a trip he made to New Mexico when he was 24 years old and saw an “amorphous black figure” that describes her very much like ‘Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader.

“Actually this dark angel looked a lot like Darth Vader, although without the helmet”, Reviews Usa Today about what the actor wrote in his book. But the story does not end there, because this figure “reached into his body and he extracted his heart to replace it with a larger one. ”

With these characteristics, what kind of angel would it be? Well, at first Val Kilmer thought he was the Angel of Death, but “before I realized that he was the Angel of Life … I have nothing more to say about this except that I am grateful for the new heart. It has served me well. And I just started using it. “

In his more than 30 years of acting career, Val Kilmer has appeared in dozens of feature films. Some of the most popular are: ‘Top Gun’ (1986), ‘Willow in the Land of Enchantment’ (1988), ‘The Doors’ (1991), ‘Batman Forever’ (1995), ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ ( 2005).

And now, it will appear again in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, whose premiere is scheduled for December this year.

