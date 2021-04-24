Actor Tomás Goros, from ‘The Lord of the Skies’, is intubated by Covid-19

“(Tomás Goros) has been hospitalized for COVID-19. It was reported that he is intubated in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City, and for now the family has decided not to give more information about it, they are waiting for his health to improve as the days go by, and so do we ”Said host Joanna Vega Biestro on the aforementioned morning show.

So far the family of Tomás Goros has not commented on the actor’s state of health. It was a few days ago when the journalist Víctor Hugo Sánchez released the news about the contagion of the actor.

A month ago the actor visited the Mimi Contigo program, just when its owner, the singer Mimi, was in quarantine for testing positive for Covid, for which he was interviewed by Carmen Muñoz and Horacio Villalobos; At the end of March, he was also at the opening of a photographic exhibition in Naucalli Park, where he was chosen as one of the outstanding inhabitants of the Naucalpan municipality, as he shared on his Instagram account.