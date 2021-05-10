Actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy died of covid

Creative Commons Actor and journalist Thummala Narsimha Reddy, “TNR”, died of complications from COVID-19

Thummala Narsimha Reddy, an Indian actor and journalist better known by his initials TNR, has died of complications from COVID-19, as reported by India Today.

TNR died on Monday, May 10, 2021, in a hospital, as India struggled to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The actor tested positive for COVID-19 a week earlier. He was 45 years old.

Reddy suffered severe respiratory problems and low oxygen levels due to COVID-19

TNR was admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after testing positive for the coronavirus. India Today reported that he was suffering from respiratory problems and a significant drop in oxygen levels, “and he breathed his last on Monday.”

Gulte reported the day before his death that his pulse had decreased and that he was in a “semi-coma state.”

Srinivas Burra, a close friend of Reddy’s, wrote on Facebook that TNR’s condition had worsened.

Burra wrote that Reddy was not responding to medical treatment and asked netizens to use kindness in his words.

Reddy was in critical condition on Friday, May 8, Burra wrote. Burra and Reddy were friends for 20 years, according to Burra’s Facebook posts.

TNR shared a movie trailer on their latest Facebook post for the upcoming movie, “Cinema Bandi.”

Reddy’s latest Facebook post shared a trailer for an upcoming Indian movie, Cinema Bandi, to be released on Netflix India.

“NICE ONE,” he wrote in the post.

Tragically, Reddy didn’t live to see the movie premiere, a feel-good comedy about a rickshaw driver in a remote village.

Cinema Bandi follows a rideshare driver who finds a camera on the back of his rickshaw. The rickshaw driver decides to gather others from his village to make his own movie.

“Everyone is a filmmaker at heart,” says the film’s motto.

Reddy wrote about filming a new movie with COVID-19 precautions shortly before testing positive for coronavirus

Reddy wrote on Facebook on April 24, 2021 that he was filming a new movie on a farm.

The actor said in the post that he and the task force were taking COVID-19 precautions. They only filmed at the farm house and used small equipment. They were also avoiding any trips to the city, he wrote.

