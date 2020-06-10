Mexico, Jun 10 . .- The renowned Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta considered in an interview with Efe that it is urgent that Mexico accept the existing racism in the country, just as the United States has done for years, in order to combat this scourge .

“It seems to me of brutal meanness to turn the other way and say ‘poor damn, dirty dams are poor because they want to and because they did not make an effort’, which are very common discourses in Mexico. exercise of looking at ourselves in the mirror and stop pointing our flaming finger at the United States, “he said.

After the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis, social networks were filled with messages of anger at the prevailing racism and the streets of multiple cities around the world were filled with people demanding justice.

Influencers from around the world used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and in Mexico it was no less, until the controversy appeared after many considered that, although police violence against black people in the United States is evident, it should not be forgotten that racism in the Latin American country is a serious structural problem.

And with this position the actor who participated in large productions such as the series “Narcos: México” (2018) or the movie “El Autor” (2017) agrees, who also said that “colleagues have #BLM on their social networks but they prefer to ignore the reality of racism in Mexico. “

“I think it is important that we all make the reflections that correspond to us in the countries in which we are and from there we can build. If we do not understand that there is classism, machismo and racism, this country will not succeed,” said Huerta. .

The actor has also taken a leading role in activism by positioning himself for many social causes.

And with racism it has always been very forceful, defending equal opportunities and criticizing the general lack of awareness about this issue, which prevents any other type of progress in other matters.

Little progress and bad approaches

So much so that while many Mexicans went out with the #BlackLivesMatter, he appeared last week a video on social networks where the arrest of the young worker Giovanni López was seen in Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco, presumably for not wearing face masks, and who finally died at the hands of the police.

In this sense, Huerta said that it is worth asking “if that boy had been born on the other side of the city, on the other side of the road, where they call themselves well-dressed kids, would he have dawned with a bullet?” For him the answer is obvious: no.

“People in Mexico are being tortured, detained and racialized because of their economic and racial condition, and races do not exist but racism does,” said the actor.

For this reason, for Huerta the advances are few and, although there have been attempts, the approaches have been wrong. Sometimes, he said, there is talk of people from Mexican history who were indigenous as if by having been recognized as individuals the problem had ended, but it has not been so.

He also recalled that the drug trafficking problem is a consequence of the lack of attention to problems such as poverty, racism or classism, since many people resort to these illegal activities because it is the only way to move up the social ladder in the face of nonexistence of “other open doors”.

Art that does not break is not art

In relation to social injustice, the actor believes that artists and art have to be part of the necessary social transformation taking advantage of the loudspeaker that their recognition gives them.

“I consider that he is part of what an artist has to be: he has to question and question the world in which he lives. An artist who only lives for entertainment and to take photos is a hooligan. If art does not break, it destroys and even strident bursts are not art, “he said.

And in the same way, the cinema, which is its field, must modify the narratives and leave behind the reproduction of stereotypes, such as relating the lower class with the “sordid brutal and animal” and the upper class with the “beautiful, aspirational and people who fight and get ahead “, finished the actor.

Huerta is in quarantine reflecting on these and other issues that concern him as a person, as an actor, as a father and as a Mexican, since the filming of the series “Mexica” with the Spanish Javier Bardem that tells the story of the arrival of Hernán Cortés and his troops to Mexico has been paused due to the current coronavirus crisis.

