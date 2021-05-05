Actor Steven Seagal visits Maduro and gives him a samurai sword

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, maneuvered this Tuesday the samurai sword that was given to him by the American actor Steven Seagal, whom he received at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Before the cameras of the state channel VTV, the president drew the sword with the help of Seagal and immediately began to maneuver it, and then extended a hug to the actor, whom he received with great joy.

There were no statements from the meeting, in which the first lady, Cilia Flores, the president of Parliament, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez and the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, also participated.