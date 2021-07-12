Actor Simon Callow would have a key role in the series Hawkeye

The Marvel series dedicated to Hawkeye It is one of the premieres scheduled for this year on Disney +. Still no specific date, it is expected that come sometime this coming fall to the streaming platform. We know quite a few details of the general proposal of the series, and we still have more details.

Although it seemed that we already knew the main cast of the series that participated in the filming carried out from December 2020 to May 2021, now we would add a new prominent name.

Insider Lizzie Hill notes that the all-rounder Simon Callow is part of the cast of the series, and even places it in a key role within the plot. Specifically, it is said that it will be important at the beginning of the series (remember that there are six episodes), and that his role has ties to Jacques Duquesne / Swordman, played by Tony Dalton.

It is not known if we are talking about a character from the comics, which could lead us to think of a character like Ringmaster if we go back to Barton’s origins, or if we are talking about an original character, created for the series.

Callow is an acclaimed actor, director, and writer for theater, film, and television. In its extensive history we find “Four weddings and a funeral”, “Shakespeare in Love (Shakespeare in love)”, “The phantom of the opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber”, “Doctor Who”, “The Witcher” or “Outlander”, among other projects.

The series features the return of actor Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye teaming up with another well-known archer from the comics: Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The series will focus on Clint Barton training his successor (Bishop), although it will also explore Hawkeye’s stage as Ronin, something we already saw briefly in “Avengers: Endgame”, and in the character’s own origins. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. ‘Hawkeye’ has been created by Rhys Thomas and the duo of directors Bert & Bertie.

Via information | The Cosmic Circus