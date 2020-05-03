.

Sam Lloyd died: how did the famous actor die?

The entertainment world once again dresses in mourning, and this time actor Sam Lloyd, who played lawyer Ted Buckland on the television series Scrubs, died at the age of 56.

According to TMZ, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January 2019. Just a few weeks earlier, he and his wife Vanessa had welcomed their first child, Weston, into the world.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence referred to the sad loss in a statement. “Thinking about Sam Lloyd a lot today. (Ted) Really such a kind and sweet guy. Many will miss him, ”he said.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.

Scrubs producer Tim Hobert organized a GoFundMe for Lloyd last year.

In the page description, Hobert wrote that in January 2019, Sam started experiencing headaches and also started losing weight. When he visited a doctor on January 17, he was advised to have a CT scan that revealed a mass in his brain.

Tribute to Sam Lloyd (Ted Buckland on Scrubs) Dead at 56.

“In one day, I was in brain surgery. Unfortunately, the tumor was too intertwined for surgeons to remove. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that cancer in their brain had metastasized to their lungs. Other scans showed that the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw. “

The description goes on to describe Sam as a “sweet, kind and generous soul” who “blessed” people’s lives.

The GoFundMe raised $ 159,150.

Scrubs – The Best of Ted | Sam Lloyd

The most recent addition to the fundraiser was added on March 5 by Hobert, who wrote that it had been a very “difficult” month for Sam. He continued: “In the 13 months since Sam’s original diagnosis, with the help of you (amazing people from around the world), he has made the most of the time he has been given. He was able to return to his home state of Vermont and play his annual concert with his Beatles band, The Butties. He was able to make guest spots at Modern Family and American Housewife, which allowed him to qualify for the Screen Actors Guild insurance policy. He was able to spend time with his dear friends, help his mother in the later stages of his life, and sing for her at her funeral, and most importantly, he was able to spend time with his wife, Vanessa, and celebrate Weston’s first birthday. ” .

The last section of the post read: “Now Sam is preparing for a new fight. A fight that will come with more challenges. So please send Sam all your prayers and positive energy. He continues to read all of his posts and is overwhelmed by the incredible love he has received around the world. ”

The actor was the nephew of actor Christopher Lloyd from “Back to the Future.” Lloyd’s father, Sam Lloyd III, was also an actor, as was his uncle, Christopher Lloyd, who played Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future.

Over the course of his illustrious career, the actor appeared on various projects, including American Housewife, Modern Family, Dr. Ken, Cougar Town, and Shameless. He also played Dr. Albert Goldfine in Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2005. In total, he appeared in 95 episodes of Scrubs.

Along with the performance, Lloyd was a singer. His a cappella group, The Blanks, made several appearances on Scrubs. Lloyd was also a member of a Beatles tribute band called The Butties.

Several friends and other actors turned to their social networks to pay tribute to Lloyd.

.