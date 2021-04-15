Actor Pilou Asbaek is in negotiations to join Aquaman

A few months after the start of filming, we know of the potential incorporation of the actor Pilou asbaek to the cast of “Aquaman 2”, Aquaman’s second solo film that will continue to narrate the adventures of the King of Atlantis, played by Jason Momoa.

Asbaek, known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in the series “Game of Thrones,” would be in negotiations to join the film and thus form a team with Momoa, and other actors who will return from the first film, such as Dolph Lundgren and Amberd Heard. Likewise, the return of Randall Park is expected, especially as a result of the end of that one.

At the moment, no details have been given about his role as Asbaek. Speculating a bit, perhaps he could be associated with the casting that sounded in the past of a character named Kore, for whom they were looking for an actor between 40 and 50 years old and whom they described as “dominant and cunning”, which could fit with the actor. This guy Kore seemed to really be a false name for the character Corum Rath, an Atlantean eco-terrorist who wanted to bring war to the surface world and who wanted to overthrow Arthur.

Aquaman 2 will premiere on December 16, 2022, and James Wan will return as director.

(news in writing)

Via information | Deadline