Pepe Martín, portrayed in 1972 in Madrid.Gianni Ferrari / .

His name was Pepe Martín or José Martín, it does not matter. It was Catalan and Castilian with equal vitality. He cultivated the two languages ​​with the same ease, that is, with naturalness and integrity. He was a native of Barcelona, ​​a man of great devotion from Madrid, a Hispanic American capable of living on the stage of drama and reflection. The vocation, the talent, the sympathy and the generosity never lacked a figure like his. Neither is intelligence for the analysis or study of a theatrical and television or cinematographic world where ingenuity has always been put in addition to the face.

But he never lacked the capacity for analysis, the look at the world from the theater and in the theater. If he ever had pride, he was also humorless. If it was done with vanity, it was not without irony. And if a good speech was possible in the classrooms, he also kept it to himself or made fun of him if it came to mind.

Women with intelligence were not lacking in their lives and some of them laughed or shared a vital past. But he brought from Argentina a very notable for his intelligence, Silvia Martín, effective editor, who became his protective angel. The guardian of that effective actor, who was, or of that splendid reciter, lecturer or director of essays and cultural manager who always passed from one theater to another and shared with university centers – The Summer University of El Escorial among them- as much expressive capacity as analysis will.

Poetry has done a lot for him in his more than 50 years of dramatic activity, but television also highlighted him notably in his interpretation of The Count of Monte Cristo, throughout the sixties and seventies in notable productions. He never lacked space in the theater, of course. And among the notable works represented, is that of our much-loved Argentine narrator, Manuel Puig, whom we loved so much. As he did not stop working with Marina Saura in a novel by José María Guelbenzu, for example.

He never stopped working in artistic spaces and I had the pleasure of calling him to Radio Nacional de España, when I was its director, to present him as a man of broad dialogue in those 80s. But he returned to radio in the new times in the that we live in the SER and it was used more in the monologue than in the dialogue of To live, which is two days.

In any case, he was not just a man of the theater, the world of literature was so close to him that among great writers he and I managed to live with other excellent mutual friends.

In any case, he was never, of course, indifferent to politics, but rather a man of balanced left, with deep ethics. A man, who now occupied with the care of his sick wife, was looking desolate these days at the corrupt spaces and the decay of those social sectors that deserved the disgust of a sick society for which he was already, unfortunately, in the afternoon dead.