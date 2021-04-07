Actor Paul Ritter (‘Harry Potter’, ‘Chernobyl’) dies at 54

British actor Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54, victim of a brain tumor, as confirmed by its representative. It happened last Monday, April 5, “he died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and their children Frank and Noah by his side.” His agent described him as “an exceptionally talented actor, … fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny.”

His best known role was that of Martin Goodman, the patriarch of the series ‘Friday Night Dinner’ which is broadcast on the English channel Channel 4. This year the channel is going to broadcast a special for the tenth anniversary of the series and Ritter had already recorded its appearance.

For those of us who do not live in the UK, we have seen Paul Ritter in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga playing Eldred Worple, friend of Professor Slughorn, in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’, the sixth film in the franchise. He was also part of ‘Quantum of Solace’, Daniel Craig’s second James Bond film, playing Guy Haines. ‘Nowhere Boy’, ‘The Eagle Legion’ or ‘French Suite’ are other films in which he appeared.

Papelón in ‘Chernobyl’

On the small screen he has been part of a good number of series such as ‘Vera’, ‘The Game’ or ‘No Offence’. He was part of the hit HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’, playing the role of Anatoly Dyatlov, chief engineer of the nuclear power plant and the one who was the supervisor in charge of the failed test that triggered the terrible accident.

Ritter also had a successful theater career, becoming Olivier and Tony nominated.