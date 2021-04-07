Actor Paul Ritter, actor of ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Chernobyl’, among others dies

(CNN) – British actor Paul Ritter, a versatile actor known for lighting up the screen and the stage, died Monday. He was 54 years old.

According to his agent, Jonty Brook, he said Paul Ritter died after battling a brain tumor.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and their children Frank and Noah by his side,” Brook said. “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor who played a huge variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was incredibly smart, kind, and a lot of fun. We will miss him very much.

In the UK, Paul Ritter was best known for his six seasons working on the family sitcom “Friday Night Dinner,” which airs on Channel 4.

His other credits have included roles in HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace.”

On stage, Ritter had an equally impressive resume, with productions such as “All My Sons,” “Coram Boy,” and “The Norman Conquests” among his credits. He was nominated for an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for the latter two, respectively.

“Friday Night Dinner” producer Robert Popper honored Ritter in light of his passing, writing on Twitter: “Thank you all for sending messages about Paul Ritter. Much appreciated. He was a man who touched so many hearts. My thoughts go out with your lovely family ».