Actor Patricio Castillo dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The first actor Patricio Castillo died this Thursday at the age of 81.

The news was reported on social networks by composer and music producer Kiko Campos, who described Patricio Castillo as a brother and teacher of life.

The theater and television actor had been admitted to the hospital since the end of March.

His wife, Haunani Ruiz, explained that Patricio Castillo suffered from a lung condition, thus ruling out that he had COVID-19.

The last television appearances of the first actor were in the telenovela ‘La mexicana y el güero’ and in the series ‘My dear inheritance’.