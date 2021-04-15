Actor Patricio Castillo dies at 81 due to a lung infection

“He had a low saturation and everyone running from: ‘Covid, covid’. Thank God it was not like that, this is a non-covid hospital, it is not covid,” said his wife, Haunani Ruíz in an interview for the Hoy program. “But it is also something delicate, it is a lung condition that my husband has had for a long time and that has required this hospitalization.”

Regarding whether he will be discharged soon, Ruíz said that “with these things we know; my husband’s lung is a bit delicate and it is not the same to be 20 years old than 80. Let’s hope it will be soon. Thank God he is quite stable, at least that is what the doctors say and we believe so “.

“My husband had not wanted to make this public. He is a first actor who has never been handled by scandals of any kind, much less health. That was his wish, that it was not known,” he concluded.