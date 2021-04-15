Actor Patricio Castillo dies after more than a month hospitalized – El Sol de México

Chilean-born actor Patricio Castillo lost his life this afternoon at the age of 81. He had been in hospital for more than a month due to a lung condition. This was confirmed in its official accounts by the National Association of Actors (ANDA).

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our C. Patricio Castillo, a member of our union. Our condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace ”, published ANDA.

Actor of numerous television productions, plays and films, he developed his artistic work for a lifetime; his last participation on the screen was the telenovela What happens to my family ?, currently on the air.

Pato, as his relatives affectionately called him, soon discovered his vocation as an actor. When he was young, his first intention was to study chemistry, but he abandoned it, as he himself said, because of his desire to dedicate himself to the same profession all his life. And he achieve it.

He settled on acting with the firm intention of standing on stage until the last of his days. He left a lifetime dedicated to the scene, which ended up in his country by adoption, Mexico, where he arrived precisely because of art, in 1964, with the theatrical company of the Catholic University of Chile.

Both those who spoke a few words with him, as well as those who had the opportunity to work with him, remember him as a man of great talent and love. Actress Angelique Boyer wrote on Twitter: “Always so kind, a gentleman and a great example. I am very sorry for your departure. White heart. Heart always broken in our hearts. Thank you for all the entertainment you gave us and for being so generous! ”

Singer Gloria Aura shared: “The first time I had the opportunity to do a musical was thanks to Patricio Castillo, he recommended me for the casting and I shared the scene with him in this same play. Thanks Pato, you changed my life Red heart, fly high! D.E.P. Standing applause for you! ”.

The actor Rafael Sánchez Navarro describes it this way: “Patricio Castillo. Beautiful human being. Great Actor. Great friend. Great example. Thanks Pato, for everything shared. For a lifetime of friendship. I’m gonna miss you. I love you forever and ever. Rest in peace. Amen”.

Originally from Santiago de Chile, Patricio Castillo fell in love with acting from a movie theater seat and his first inspiration was Charlie Chaplin; He went to the functions accompanied by his father. He was the youngest of five siblings, born ten years after the fourth, so he grew up among adults. Perhaps that is why his respectful attitude even when he was joking – almost always – because his sense of humor was also known.

Regarding his decision to stay in Mexico, he said that he marveled at its colors, since he remembered Chile as a monochromatic country and with the severity of a conservative family bosom.

The actor was married twice and had three children. A multitude of spectators will remember him, for his monologue by Albert Einstein, works such as Players, in which he shared the scene with José Alonso, Juan Carlos Colombo and Héctor Bonilla (who was his compadre), the musicals El diluvio que ven y La caula de the crazy ones, or movies like Chilangas Chronicles, Acapulco, life goes, The formula of Doctor Funes. A long list of performances will remain as testimony of a life dedicated to the profession that he loved.