Actor of “The law and order” is accused of murder in the US and could face up to 25 years in prison

American actor Isaiah Stokes, who appeared on the television series ‘Law & Order’ (‘Law and order’, in Latin America; ‘Law and order’, in Spain), was accused of murdering a man, reported the Queens (New York) District Attorney’s Office.

The event took place on February 7 on a New York street in broad daylight, reports Fox News. Security cameras allegedly captured Stokes getting out of a vehicle, approaching the open window of another car and shooting eleven times at a man named Tyrone Jones, who was later pronounced dead.

The police opened an investigation and arrested the actor on Friday, who will be indicted on charges of second degree murder and possession of weapons. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, has acted in other television series, such as “The Americans”, “Power” or “Boardwalk Empire”, and is also a musician under the stage name of I $ AIAH.