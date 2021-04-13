Actor of La Desalmada, José Ron went to the hospital | Reform

Worry! The handsome actor José Ron ended up in the hospital at midnight, something that greatly worried his followers. The protagonist of The soulless he suffered the sting of a scorpion, a fact that sent him to the emergency room.

It was the same soap opera heartthrob who made known what happened in his Instagram stories. José Ron shared a couple of photos in which he described what happened.

In the first image, the star of Televisa He shared the photograph of a huge scorpion, indicating that he was responsible for it going to the hospital.

In another of the images, who shares credits with Livia brito He can be seen lying on a hospital bed and wearing a mask to protect himself from Covid-19. José Ron shared that this was the first time he was bitten by a scorpion, that he got quite scared and that definitely does not feel good at all.

The model also hinted that he spent the night in the hospital under observation. Despite what happened, José Ron indicated that fortunately everything is fine and there is nothing to worry about; So much so, that he had to rest to resume the recordings of La Desalmada today.

Edgar Jose Ron Vazquez He did not stop receiving signs of affection from his followers who were concerned about the situation and are more than happy that he can get back to work as soon as possible so as not to miss seeing him for a moment in La Desalmada.

The successful Televisa telenovela once again joined Livia Brito and José Ron as protagonists. The news that Brito would return to television was quite surprising.

Livia Brito was in the middle of the uproar after she had a mishap with a paparazzi. The beautiful actress was accompanied by someone else and it bothered her that the person caught them, so it did not end very well and even the paparazzi equipment was damaged. They assure that this person still does not receive adequate compensation after the events and that the Televisa star is still being talked about.

But it seems that José el Güero Castro did not care about this situation and decided to take advantage of Brito’s talent by joining it again with Ron in La Desalmada. The telenovela also brought together other great talents such as actor Raúl Araiza, who is one of the main hosts of the Hoy Program. It caused great concern that El Negrito entered this project, since his followers thought it would mean his departure from the Televisa morning.

However, after the rumors, Araiza decided to share what would happen in the middle of the program. Norma Herrera’s son pointed out that he would not leave the program and there was no need to worry since he would record at the end of Hoy. However, it was later revealed that Raúl would be absent on Thursday and Friday morning as he plays an important role in history.

Despite being an adaptation of an already famous telenovela, La Desalmada has received enormous acceptance from the public, who love to see the love story between Jose Ron and Livia Brito and the enormous chemistry between both artists.