Movie video game adaptations are often heavily criticized for failing to do justice to the property on which they are based, but one of the most profitable franchises may soon hit the big screen, and there are indeed rumors about it. who could be Zeus in the live-action of ‘God of War’.

Universal’s movie could be a good adaptation as she’s looking for talented actors to reinforce the argument that is inspired by Greek and Norse mythology.

The idea of ​​making a movie about the video game has been in the planning since 2005, although it has had various obstacles, but it seems that the project is finally coming to fruition.

Rumors have it that the studio has sought out Jason Momoa to play the lead role in Kratos, and have since told us that they have an actor in mind to play their father, Zeus.

According to sources close to the study, they are considering that the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is the one who plays Zeus in the live-action of ‘God of War’.

They did not reveal whether the Danish actor has been contacted for the role, but the film’s creative team is said to be looking forward to adding him to a list of candidates that is rapidly taking shape.

In addition to recent reports of Momoa having leaned to lead the cast, Dave Bautista has been linked to the role of the main villain, who will almost certainly be the Greek god of war, Ares.

Based on the casting rumors, The film is expected to follow Kratos’ exploits in Ancient Greece., rather than the Norse mythological realms of the 2018 reboot. However, the studio might consider doing a trilogy and adapting the entire saga.

At the moment, Universal has yet to announce the release date of the ‘God of War’ movie, nor has it officially announced the cast for it, so the coin is still up in the air.