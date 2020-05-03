Icelandic actor and powerlifter, Hafthor Bjornsson, has set a new world record by lifting 501 kg (1,104 lb).

Bjornsson, who played “Ser Gregor ´La Montaña´ Clegane” in the series “game of Thrones”, He broke the record in his gym in Iceland.

The Icelandic who is 2.05 m tall, He won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018 and from there jumped into the famous series.

The event was held at Thor´s Power Gym.

Bjornsson broke Britain’s Eddie Hall record of 2016.

In 2013, Hafthór was chosen for the role “The Mountain”, being his first acting role, and the third actor to portray it after Conan Stevens did it in season 1, and Ian Whyte in season 2.

AC

