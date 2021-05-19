Actor of ‘Complices to the rescue’, opens OnlyFans account – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

There are several celebrities who have decided to give other facets a chance and find new ways to generate income, including joining the OnlyFans platform, famous because people who are on it can upload sensual photos and charge for these contents.

Now, actor Mickey Santana, who participated in Complices to the rescue, has opened an account on the platform. Through Instagram, Mickey Santana, who also worked with Belinda on the Children’s telenovela Amigos por Siempre, revealed to his followers of said social network that he recently opened his OnlyFans account.

It was on Instagram that the actor published a black and white image where you can see his worked abdomen, this image was a way to publicize what content that can be seen in his OnlyFans will be.

On the other hand, Mickey Santana, who played Omar Contreras in Complices to the Rescue and walked away from acting in 2011, also uploaded other black-and-white photos to Instagram, however, they are blurred, since apparently in them poses in nature, these photos apparently are also in his OnlyFans account.

Mickey Santana rose to fame as a child by participating in children’s soap operas.

The first in which he worked was in Amigos por Siempre where he gave life to Gilberto Sánchez-Gavito. Later we saw him in melodramas such as Complices to the rescue where he again shared credits with Belinda, as well as in Adventures in time.

Mickey Santana participated in Alegrijes y rebujos alongside Diego Boneta, who now plays Luis Miguel in the singer’s biographical series.

After his appearance in children’s soap operas, in 2011 the actor disappeared, however, he was seen with his former soap opera companions on social networks where he drew attention for his change of look.

