Actor Ned Beatty, Oscar nominee for ‘Network’, dies at 83

American actor Ned Beatty. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage)

The American actor Ned Beatty, whose long and brilliant career in the cinema led him to be a candidate for the Oscar for Network (1976), has died this Sunday at the age of 83. Blossom Beatty, the interpreter’s daughter, told The Hollywood Reporter magazine that her father died at his home in Los Angeles (USA).

Born in 1937 in Louisville, Ned Beatty developed an extensive career in film and television that, perhaps, reached its highest heights during the 70s. It was in that decade that he participated in films such as Network, a classic of cinema about journalism and media directed by Sidney Lumet and for which Beatty was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor.

It was not the only time that he addressed the issue of the press on the big screen. Thus, Beatty left his mark in All the President’s Men (1976), a memorable film about the Watergate scandal with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford as protagonists and Alan J. Pakula in the direction. Curiously, it was Jason Robards, his co-star in this film, who left him without the statuette for the best supporting actor he chose for Network.

Beatty was also directed by other prestigious filmmakers such as John Boorman in the murky and controversial Deliverance (1972) and Robert Altman in the very choral Nashville (1975).

In addition, the actor tried his luck in the more commercial cinema with Superman (1978), where he gave life to Otis, who was an accomplice of the villain Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). Beatty repeated the same role in the sequel Superman II (1980), in which Christopher Reeve again played the superhero from the planet Krypton.

Highly respected and recognized in Hollywood for his work as a supporting actor, his last major role ll …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.