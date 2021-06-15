Actor Ned Beatty of “Superman” and “Network” loses his life | Instagram

The remembered actor Ned Beatty, who will work on more than 160 films, including “Superman“and” Network “in addition to other iconic productions, left this Sunday at the age of 83.

The news came after a member of his family confirmed the facts to TMZ, the prominent figure in film and television, Ned beatty, he lost his life in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, they reported.

The representative of the renowned “Oscar candidate”, on “Network”, confirmed to the press that Beatty left around 7:30 am on Sunday due to natural causes.

Nef, perished on Sunday morning of natural causes, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep the details private at this time.

Ned was an iconic and legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and we will all miss him, Beatty’s manager Deborah Miller said in a statement to TheWrap site.

The 1987 Lousville-born star appeared on several blockbuster television shows over the years, “Law & Order,” “Roseanne,” “The Boys,” “Highway to Heaven,” “American Playhouse,” ” Szysznyk “,” The Rockford Archives “,” M * A * S * H ​​* “,” Homicide: Life on the Street “,” CSI “,” Murder, She Wrote “and many more.

With a very prolific career with more than 50 years as an actor. Ned Beatty, gained notoriety for his role on “Network” in 1976, where he played television executive Howard Beale. That role earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 1976 Oscars.

He had many other unforgettable cinematic moments, notably such as Lex Luthor’s (Gene Hackman) clumsy sidekick Otis in the 1978 version of “Superman” and its 1980 sequel, “Superman II,” in which Christopher Reeve returned to. embody the superhero arrived from the planet Krypton.

Also, the American actor will be remembered for being one of the four main stars of the thriller “Deliverance” (1972) by Jonh Boorman. He went on to become one of the most prolific supporting actors on the screen.

Other credits that he added to his career are “Nashville” (1975), “All the President’s Men”, “The Big Easy”, “Her My Song”, “Prelude to a Kiss”, “Hear my Song”, “Restless Natives”, “Life”, “Shooter”, “Charlie Wilson’s War”, including a couple of dubbing roles in “Rango” and “Toy Story 3”, where he voiced the endearing and later evil teddy bear called “Lotso”

The actor later returned to Broadway to play Big Daddy in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” alongside Ashley Judd and Jason Patric. And he also released a Christian music album, “In the Beginning Was the Word” in 2006, according to the Variety portal.

During his prolific career, Ned Beatty was nominated for Emmy Awards for leading actor in the 1979 miniseries “Friendly Fire” and was a supporting actor in 1990’s “Last Train Home,” as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Cast in the movie “Hear My Song” released in 1991.

He was married four times, the first to Walta Abbott, the second to actress Belinda Beatty, the third to Dorothy “Tinker” Lindsey, and finally to Sandra Johnson with whom he had eight children.