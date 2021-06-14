Actor Ned Beatty, nominated for an Oscar for ‘Network’, dies at 83 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The American actor Ned Beatty, whose long and brilliant career in the cinema led him to be a candidate for the Oscar for ‘Network’ (1976), died this Sunday at the age of 83.

Blossom Beatty, the interpreter’s daughter, told The Hollywood Reporter magazine that her father died at his home in Los Angeles (United States).

Thus, Beatty left his mark in “All the President’s Men” (“All the President’s Men”, in Spain) (1976), a remembered film about the Watergate scandal with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford as protagonists and Alan J. Pakula in the direction.

Curiously, it was Jason Robards, his co-star in this film, who left him without the statuette for the best supporting actor that he chose for “Network.”

Beatty also put himself under the command of other prestigious filmmakers such as John Boorman in the murky and controversial “Deliverance” (“Defense”, in Spain) (1972) or Robert Altman in the very choral “Nashville” (1975).

In addition, the actor tried his luck in the more commercial cinema with “Superman” (1978), where he gave life to Otis, who was an accomplice of the villain Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).

Beatty repeated the same role in the sequel “Superman II” (1980), in which Christopher Reeve again played the superhero from the planet Krypton.

Highly respected and recognized in Hollywood for his work as a supporting actor, his last great role came in animated films with “Toy Story 3” (2010), where he voiced the endearing -and then evil- teddy bear Lotso.

Beatty also had a great career on the small screen with series such as “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1993-1999).