Actor Micky Molina is released pending trial after being arrested in Ibiza for resisting authority

The actor Micky Molina has been released pending trial after being arrested this Wednesday at the Ibiza Airport for resistance and disobedience to authority.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB), the actor appeared this Thursday before the court on duty, Instruction number 2 in Ibiza, then starring in an altercation at the airport with the Civil Guard.

The actor arrived on the island around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and will be summoned to a trial by a minor offense of threats to law enforcement officials and for seriously disturbing public order.

Already in the summer of 2019, the actor was investigated in Ibiza by a crime against road safety, for a run over to a girl in a parking lot of a restaurant in Santa Eulària. After undergoing the breathalyzer test, the actor tested positive in both tests.

The girl’s family defended the actor with a statement in which he explained that Molina “could not prevent the vehicle from moving slightly forward by lightly touching the girl, which, seeing that the car was going towards her, threw herself to the ground, causing as a consequence some scratches on her knees when rubbing with sand and asphalt “.

As the little girl’s parents expressed then, “Miguel repeatedly asked us for forgiveness, very sorry and after the incident he has contacted us every day to inquire about the girl’s condition, constantly apologizing and regretting what happened “The actor lives most of the year in Ibiza.