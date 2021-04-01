Actor Micky Molina arrested at Ibiza airport

The actor Micky Molina was arrested this Wednesday in the Ibiza airport for resistance and disobedience to authority, as confirmed to Europa Press by Civil Guard sources.

After arriving on the island about 22.00 hours of this Wednesday, the actor starred in a altercation at the airport, as explained by the Civil Guard.

Already in the summer of 2019, the actor was investigated in Ibiza by a crime against road safety, for a run over to a girl in a parking lot of a restaurant in Santa Eulària. After taking the breathalyzer test, the actor tested positive in both tests.

The girl’s family defended the actor with a statement in which he explained that Molina “could not prevent the vehicle from moving slightly forward by lightly touching the girl, who, seeing that the car was going towards her, threw herself to the ground, causing as a consequence some scratches on her knees. when rubbing with sand and asphalt “.

As the little girl’s parents expressed then, “Miguel repeatedly asked us for forgiveness very sorry and after the incident he has contacted us every day to inquire about the girl’s condition, constantly apologizing and regretting what happened “The actor lives most of the year in Ibiza.