Actor Micael shows figure on video, shakes web by scene and explains: ‘Staging’

Actor Micael rocked the web with alleged ‘paranormal’ video. The artist recorded a record dancing and, in the sequence, was startled to see a figure behind him. “I’m crying and laughing nervously,” said the singer, who became known for his work on the soap opera “Rebelde”. However, he revealed on Sunday morning (17) that it was all just staging

Actor Micael made a troll on the web on Saturday night (16). In video, the artist was dancing to a song in his room and filming the moment with his cell phone facing the mirror. Suddenly, the boy is startled by an unexpected movement behind him, which was captured by the camera lens. “Man, I’m impressed so far. Impressed so far. How crazy. Me, huh! Come back to the video. Did you see it? Me, huh!” Asked the singer, who was already a member of the Brazilian version of Rebelde.

Micael said he was alone in the room: ‘I thought it was Zion’

Micael, on video, filmed the room without anyone. “Man, that’s crazy! I was shooting a video and it looked like a deal happened. It must be Zion,” he speculated. At the time, he even opened the veranda of the place to show that the window was closed, dispelling the speculation of being a bird or bat. “Mano, it seems that a black business passed behind the video. I thought it was Zion”, speculated the artist, who is betting on a more daring stage of his musical career.

Michael’s son pretended to be in the living room: ‘My God! I froze ‘

Micael, in the filming, questioned the heir, with whom he is compared by internet users, where he would be. “Bro … Zion! He’s in the room. What are you doing?”, He asked and, in response, the boy said he wasn’t in the room: “Playing here in the room”. Soon after, the artist pretended to be impressed and nervous about the moment. “My God! I froze. Blood of Jesus has power, old man. Was it an animal that flew?”, Said the artist who, afterwards, still speculated: “Call the priest. (Laughs) I’m crying and laughing nervous, because I’m the father of the house. I have to protect this family, but I’m going to run first. Let’s pray! Get the holy water there! I’m laughing, but I’m nervous “.

Micael’s video shakes web and actor points out: ‘It was staging’

Micael’s video reverberated on the web. “My God! Today I don’t sleep”, warned one fan and another continued: “Guys, what is this figure? It’s almost a paranormal activity”. This Sunday (17th), the artist guaranteed that he was nothing more than a troll with the help of his son. “How did you sleep after watching this video? It was strange, right? It was all part of a staging. That’s right! I called Zion to try to troll you and, from what I saw, it worked. The person responsible for the figure it was Zion. He did it with a T-shirt “, shot the former actor of Rebelde.

Actor Micael shows figure on video, shakes web by scene and explains: ‘Staging’

Actor Micael shows figure on video, shakes web by scene and explains: ‘Staging’