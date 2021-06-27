Actor Liam Neeson is not up to date on all Star Wars projects

Liam Neeson, the actor who played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has admitted not keeping up with the galactic franchise.

Actor Liam Neeson has made it perfectly clear that he is not keeping up with the latest happenings in the Star Wars universe, revealing at various points over the past few years that he couldn’t remember which projects he had lent his voice to and admitting his surprise at that they were still making new movies when he thought the franchise had come to an end.

On top of that, he also said that he would be willing to return as Qui-Gon Jinn in a feature film or Disney + project, despite previously stating that he had no interest in returning as the Jedi Master. Of course, this is the guy who said he was planning on retiring from action movies, but is still signing on to make them, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he changed his mind regarding Star Wars.

He admits not keeping up with new movies and spi-offs

That hasn’t stopped rumors that the 69-year-old actor is in talks or has already signed up for multiple appearances on the franchise’s upcoming project roster. In a new interview with Collider on the occasion of Neeson’s new film The Ice Road, the actor expressed his confusion about the myriad of new Star Wars movies and TV series that are still coming out or are yet to come and reflects on how the Star Wars franchise and his fans have changed since he became part of this universe.

“I know there are so many leads,” says Neeson. “I am a bit confused, I must admit. And, you know, when I was in the first one, The Phantom Menace, it was like ‘oh, would you sign this for my son?’ And now it’s like ‘oh would you sign this for my dad? o Would you sign this for my grandfather? I mean, it’s been three generations since these movies came out. “

“I remember being in Belfast, at the theater, having a day off and going to see it, the first one, I think it was Episode IV, I think, with Harrison. [Ford] and Mark [Hamill] and Carrie [Fisher]of course, and in this crowded Belfast cinema, all ages, children, old people… and seeing this extraordinary movie set in outer space, set in different places and things like that, was totally unique and incredibly entertaining. Not once did I think that I could be a part of it somewhere in the future. But it is still strong. There are all these derivatives, and I am not surprised that there is an Obi-Wan derivative, and the nuance there: I hope to see it, very much. “

You can watch the interview below:

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series stars Ewan McGregor, who returns as the main character, and Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Darth Vader. The series also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.