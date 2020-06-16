Actor Juan Diego Covarrubias, for not giving him children he left her and now he has a girlfriend 10 years younger | Instagram

An actor and soap opera heartthrob Juan Diego Covarrubias He is in the middle of the show business after it was revealed, « he abandoned his partner for apparently » not giving him children « and now brings a girlfriend 10 years younger.

However, although it is not a situation far from the reality of several couples what has caused greater controversy is that the actor has abandoned his wife for this reason and they assure the girlfriend he is with is a model 10 years younger.

Such situation placed the actor and galan at the center of the controversy since after confirming his separation from the driver and yoga coach Edna Monroy In 2019, a close person will reveal details about the actor’s new romance.

It was an alleged close friend who revealed to the magazine Tv Notes that his friend and beau of soap operas was giving himself a new chance in love, since last November.

Apparently, the actor’s new romance has 10 years younger and she is known as Renata Haro.

Reasons for their separation

They point out that some of the reasons that led to Juan Diego and Edna to the break were the constant « in vitro » treatments without success since the actor was unable to conceive children, which ended up separating them after years of marriage.

Although they point out this was an important key in their marital failure both reserved the exact reasons for their breaking off.

As they point out, one of his biggest dreams is to become father, So for this, the actor underwent several fertility treatments, however, when he did not see results, these began to be a hard emotional charge.

Basically, we are taking medicine combos. Thank God I am perfect, it is to strengthen my body. Here the subject is Edna’s endometriosis; not that it’s wrong, it takes off, it’s treatable. We wanted to make it public so that people could identify and know about this problem, « he revealed in an interview for ‘Intruders’ at the end of 2018.

However, in the new revelation by the actor’s friend, he points out that at the moment, the heartthrob of the TV soaps He has already overcome the « bitter drink » that meant separating from his his wife and yoga coach and now he even wants to live with his new girlfriend, get married and become a father, he exposed to TV Notes.

He also detailed that Covarrubias He still does not reveal details of their relationship because his separation is still very recent and he does not want to hurt or hurt his ex-partner, whom he points out, he has a very special affection for him.

However, the same source revealed some details of their relationship:

Her name is Renata, she is a 23-year-old girl, full of dreams, a very hard-working girl, she is a model, and obviously very pretty, very simple, and that was what Juan Diego loved. They were introduced to her by mutual friends, and the crush was immediate. «

And apparently, the couple is flying since they even presented themselves to their families despite the fact that they have only been relationship. Similarly reveals: