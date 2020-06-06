The actor Jordi Mestre has died at the age of 38 after suffering a motorcycle accident, as reported by the Union of Actors and Actresses, who has published a message on social networks in which he has conveyed his “most sincere condolences” to his family and friends.

Mestre (Esplugas de Llobregat, 1981) is known for his role as doctor Hamman Dacaret in the television series Centro medico, in which he acted until 2019. He also participated in the well-known TVE series Cuéntame how it happened. In addition to being an actor, he had an extensive career as an advertising model and worked as a reporter on the program of La Sexta ‘I know what you did’, presented by Patricia Conde and Ángel Martín.

Actor Jordi Mestre dies at 38 years of age after suffering a motorcycle accident. Our most sincere condolences on behalf of the Union to the actor’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/UWuIdmn5kX – Union of Actors and Actresses (@uniondeactores) June 6, 2020

Active on social networks, he had posted a message on his Instagram account in which he made reference to confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took with patience, last May 16, that phase 0 be lengthened before the unconfinement. “Well then nothing … Phase 0 is lengthened so I’m going to stay on this rooftop confined one more week … But one thing I tell you whoever you are … ONE MORE EH !! JUST ONE!! Come see you soon and I hope it is to get out of this and enter the coveted Phase 1. See you later … “, he wrote. His followers have started to post farewell messages in this last message.

Also on Twitter this week echoed the riots unleashed in the United States due to the violent death of an African American in a police arrest. “Racism problems at this point in human history … What a shame … #blacklivesmatters”.