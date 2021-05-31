Actor Joe Lara, who played Tarzan, among the seven killed when a plane crashed in the US

William Joseph Lara, star of the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, passed away along with his wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, founder of a church that linked Christianity to weight loss, and five others, after they the plane they were traveling in will crash in the United States, the congregation reported this Sunday.

Lara, also known as Joe Lara and who was born in 1962 in San Diego (California), played Tarzan in the series broadcast between August 1996 and May 1997. He had previously played the character in 1989, in the telefilm Tarzan in manhattan (Tarzan in Manhattan).

During his career, he participated in productions made in countries such as South Africa, Bulgaria and Russia, indicated the information portal of the film industry IMDb, which stressed that in addition He was a pilot and a certified diver.

In a statement on its website, Remnant Fellowship Church confirmed today the “unexpected demise” of its seven leaders.

Shortly after take off

The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue department reported Saturday that the small plane had departed earlier that day. from Smyrna Airport in Tennessee to Palm Beach, in Florida.

The aircraft, a Cessna 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake (Tennessee) shortly after taking off, according to the report.

In addition to the Lara couple, the other occupants of the aircraft were Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, said the fire and rescue group, and noted that it was presumed that “all” had passed away.

At the scene of the incident, different agencies were working on the investigation and in the collection of the remains of the apparatus.

“A horrible tragedy”

Remnant Fellowship described in its statement the deceased as “the best and most loving” people and described what happened as a “horrible tragedy.”

In addition, it indicated that the children of its founder, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah -which Gwen Shamblin Lara had with her first husband, David Shamblin-, intend to “continue your dream”.

Consulted by Efe, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicated that they are investigating the incident and that they will issue a preliminary report in about two weeks.

“The Complete Investigation it will take a year or two to culminate, “added the spokesman, who did not provide details about what happened or the condition of the plane’s occupants.