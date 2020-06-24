Riqui Puig is taking a leading role in Barcelona after the coronavirus. Quique Setién is trusting the youth squad to try to make his team play better in certain phases of the matches, and the young man is proving to be at a good level. He not only learns on the pitch, but also off the pitch, as seen in his last appearances before the press.

Riqui Puig has endorsed Piqué’s victimizing speech and also lets it be known that the referees are helping Real Madrid, something that did not sit well with the Spanish actor Jesús Castro. After reading some statements by the young Barça footballer, the interpreter has used his official Twitter account to put the Barça youth squad on his site: « Soon he begins to cry. »

Jesús Castro refers to some controversial words by Riqui Puig about the arbitration proceedings: « If Piqué said it, I think it was for something because in those refereeing errors he is half a league. They are being difficult games and I think there is half a league. There are many parties that depend on arbitration decisions. Three points that go up at this point in the League will be very difficult to cut them.

Riqui Puig did not speak of Messi’s stomping on Yeray for whom he should have seen the red card and expelled to the locker room, nor did Quique Setién refer to it in the press conference after Barcelona’s victory against Athletic Bilbao. However, when there may be some controversial play in Real Madrid matches, even if the VAR is correct, Piqué and his entourage come quickly to the point of sliding that the referees help the whites, something that Real Madrid player Jesús Castro does not like.