The event was organized by Jamie Foxx and he was joined by the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, religious leaders of different confessions and hundreds of anonymous citizens, all of them protected with masks and keeping their distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Justice for George. Enough police brutality, enough abuse,” shouted attendees of the tribute to Floyd, who also maintained several minutes of silence, called for racial equality, and shouted the names of other minority people. ethnic groups that have also died at the hands of the Police.

The symbolism of kneeling down to honor Floyd’s memory is explained by the meaning this action has taken since American football player Colin Kaepernick starred in it in 2016 while playing the American anthem before a game in protest of police brutality against the African Americans.

The San Francisco City Hall is one of the most iconic buildings in the city, neoclassical in style and built in 1915, it was the scene in 1978 of the murder of then Mayor George Moscone and the first openly homosexual alderman in US history, Harvey Milk.

Since then, the town hall with its imposing dome has gained great symbolism among the residents of the Californian city, especially in everything related to the fight for civil and minority rights.

The protest in front of the City Council took place in an absolutely peaceful way, after the riots and looting that have taken place in the last days in various cities in the San Francisco Bay area and that have led to populations such as San José, Santa Clara, Walnut Creek and San Francisco itself to decree curfews from dusk until 5 or 6 in the morning.

