Actor Jaime Garza passed away, the artistic world is in mourning

Jaime Garza died this Friday at his home at the age of 67, as confirmed by her friend and ex-partner, the also actress Rosita Pelayo, and the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

“I don’t know what he died of, I know he had diabetes, he had just had an operation on his leg about two months ago, but it’s gone. I spoke with Ana Silvia (her sister) and she told me it was this morning“, Assured Pelayo, his second wife, in a Mexican magazine program.

Born in Monterrey, in the northern state of Nuevo León, the actor was the son of journalist Ramiro Garza and poet Carmen Alardín and began his career as a television actor in the children’s program “Plaza Sésamo”.

He is the brother of fellow actress Ana Silvia Garza and uncle of singer and actress Mariana Garza, famous for having participated in the children’s group Timbiriche.

Garza earned the name of “telenovela gallant” for his performance in “Simply María” (1989), where he shared the leading role with actress Victoria Ruffo and for his participation with Verónica Castro in “Rosa Salvaje” (1987), among other titles.

In addition to his long career on television, the actor stood out in theater, film and for his talent as a writer.

Garza lived a recognized courtship with the late daughter of Silvia Pinal, Viridiana Alatriste, when both were enjoying the boom in television and the death of the 19-year-old left a great void in his life.

The actor’s health had been undermined for some time. In 2010, he faced a stroke that put him in a critical situation from which he was able to recover.

In 2014, the actor was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in which he lost a leg and also suffered from diabetes due to alcoholism.

The news of his death caused great surprise and caused Internet users and personalities from the entertainment world to mourn the loss in networks, such as his telenovela partner Ruffo, who issued a farewell message from his Twitter account.

“RIP my dear friend, my eternal teacher of ‘Simply Maria’, sadness in the heart! Good Road Jaime Garza ”, he expressed.

