Actor Jaime Garza loses his life, complications at 67 years

Today, May 14, the departure of Jaime Garza, an actor from 67 years compliments that he lost his life due to complications from the diabetes he suffered and with which he was struggling for some time This was reported by the actress Rosita Pelayo in the program “The sun rises”, being his ex-wife and for what he is going through a very difficult and painful time.

The dear interpreter he lost his life in his house in the Mexico City (CDMX) according to the information that has been revealed so far, right where he lived with his sister and his father, who supported him during his last days and in his fight against the disease.

He was an actor and had a Great race in the theater, with the first montage of ‘Equus’ with Pepe Gálvez and musicals such as: ‘Evita’, ‘Venga todos la Gente’ or ‘El show de Terror de Rocky’. In fact, his last job on television was a few years ago, in 2017, when he was part of the cast of the telenovela ‘El bienamado’, a production made by Nicandro Díaz.

Jaime Garza had a relationship with Viridiana Alatriste (rip), daughter of Mrs. Silvia Pinal and who lost his life in a terrible car event, but also had an affair with Sylvia Pasquel. He was married several times, with the actresses Alma Delfina and Rosita Pelayo, and had a third marriage with the writer Natalia Toledo, daughter of the plastic artist Francisco Toledo.

The entertainment world now has a great void due to his departure and especially in his sister, the actress Ana Silvia Garza, and in his niece Mariana Garza, who is a former member of the Timbiriche group. Rest in peace to beloved actor and creator of so much entertainment, Jaime Garza.

He was the son of journalist Ramiro Garza and poet Carmen Alardín, brother of actress Ana Silvia Garza, and uncle of actress and singer Mariana Garza. He studied acting at the UNAM Theater Center. He began as an actor on television in 1973 in the children’s program Plaza Sésamo.

His first soap opera was Pacto de amor in 1977. He has also stood out as a writer, and has also made recordings of poems and meditation.

Founding student of the University Theater Center (CUT) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Rosita Pelayo said in an interview with the program Sale el sol, said that she has already cried and that she is very sorry for not being able to see and talk about him before this happened, because she always thought that she would see him again without problems, she is very sad but thanked the drivers for giving the information to the audience.