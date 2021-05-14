Actor Jaime Garza dies – Tomatazos

The death of Mexican actor Jaime Garza at the age of 67 has been confirmed. After the also actress Victoria Ruffo shared his condolences on social networks, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) confirmed the death. He is best remembered for his work in soap operas, although he also did film and theater throughout his career.

RIP my dear friend my eternal teacher of simply maria, sadness in the heart! Good road JAIME GARZA🙏🙏🙏 – victoria ruffo (@ victoriaruffo31) May 14, 2021

It was on social networks that the actress Victoria Ruffo, with whom she shared a camera in the soap opera Simply maria, revealed the death of Jaime Garza. Following this, ANDI did not take long to confirm that the death had occurred and shared its own condolences to his relatives, at the same time that he recalled his participation in productions such as wild Rose, Bianca Vidal Y Pact of love. Later, his wife, Rosita Pelayo She said the following to The Sun Rises about her husband’s death:

Yes I am very sad, for my Little Boy, because we did separate but we always loved each other, we never stopped talking, we were always worried about each other and the news hit me very hard. He was already ill, he was not very well and that’s life, we have to go.

