Actor Jaime Garza dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actor and writer Jaime Garza died at the age of 67, derived from complications from diabetes.

The above was confirmed on social networks this Friday by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

Garza was a founding student of the University Theater Center (CUT) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Jaime Garza is remembered for his work in productions such as: “Rosa Salvaje,“ Bianca Vidal ”and“ Pacto de Amor ”.

He was the son of the journalist Ramiro Garza and Carmen Alardín, brother of the actress Ana Silvia Garza, as well as the uncle of the actress and singer Mariana Garza.