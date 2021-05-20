Actor Jaime Garza dies at 67

The acting world mourns the actor’s passing Jaime Esparza at 67, in Mexico City. It was through social networks that the death of the prestigious actor was announced, who participated in great Mexican soap operas. In the official Twitter account of the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) of Mexico, the sad news was revealed with a message that read the following: “@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of interpreter partner Jaime Garza. He is remembered for his work in productions such as: Rosa Salvaje, Bianca Vidal and Pacto de Amor. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends ”.

© Instagram The actor died at the age of 67 in Mexico City

Meanwhile, the also actress Rosita Pelayo – who was his second wife – shared with the Mexican television program Sale el Sol (Imagen TV) how were the last days of her husband, who was very ill with diabetes. Through a telephone link with the show, Rosita shared her feelings about this tragic news. “I’m very sad for my little boy, really. We did separate, but always loving each other, always worried about each other. The news hit me very hard ”.

Although the causes of his death have not been confirmed, Jaime Garza was very ill with diabetes and in recent years his health was deteriorated as a result. In 2014, the actor was subjected to a leg amputation, after a motorcycle accident from which he could not fully recover and was complicated by diabetes.

Several of his soap opera companions remembered him and gave him the last goodbye with emotional messages through social networks. The actress Veronica Castro published a video in which he appears next to her in Rosa Salvaje, in 1987.

While, Victoria Ruffo He remembered him as a great companion, as they acted together in Simply Maria. “RIP my dear friend, my eternal teacher of Simply Maria. Sadness in the heart! Good road Jaime Garza, “he wrote on his Twitter profile.