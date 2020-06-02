Mexico.- Actor died Héctor Suárez at 81 years of age, his son Héctor Suárez Gomis confirmed on his social networks.

“To friends, colleagues and all the media:

With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández ”, he shared.

Goodbye to ‘There is no there is not’

Héctor Suárez Hernández Born on October 21, 1938 in Mexico City, he was an actor and comedian who participated in Mexican classics, plays, television series, and soap operas.

In its beginnings under the tutelage of Carlos Ancira, he collaborated in the so-called thesis theater of the 60s, along with great personalities such as Alejandro Jodorowsky, Alfonso Aráu, Susana Alexander and Héctor Bonilla.

At the time he mounted works by authors famous for their complexity such as Franz Kafka, Eugene Ionesco and August Strindberg, and he was fortunate to take pantomime classes with the mime Marcel Marceau.

His career in Mexican cinema began in 1964, with The assault. Films such as Bachelorette Party, The Woman with a Six Liters, The March of Zacatecas, Mexican Picardy or National Mechanics are part of his wide repertoire.

On television, it was his life to meet his sister Leydi Hito in the way of doing comedy in Mexico, since, through a spontaneous style, characterized by black humor, he dedicated himself to making social denunciation, and escaped the norms of censorship established in his time.

With programs like What’s wrong with us? and Verdá or fixión, managed to create countless popular characters that they reflected the day to day of the Mexican idiosyncrasy.

Cartoon characters like Flanagan, with her classic chorus, we want to rooock !, Doña Zoyla, the dominant and manipulative mother; He is not, a store clerk who never attended well; The Bureaucrat, the typical public employee who puts more obstacles than solutions, etc.

Waiters, Drivers, vendors, condo porters, and more were part of their varied repertoire.

He also worked in soap operas

Some soap operas in which he has participated are: A Second Chance, Bridal Veil, Love Droplet, The Right to Be Born, The Carriage, The Twins, The Pain of Living and Selfish Mothers, among others.

He was awarded the Ariel Prize for National Mechanics and three Silver Goddesses, for the productions Trampas de amor, En la cuerda del famiño and El mil usus.

On May 19, 2013, he was honored by the Roast Comedy Central, and was the first Latin American character to be Roasted in this program.

Using his extraordinary talent for comedy, he played José María ‘Chema’ San Román, in the soap opera de Telemundo, Land of passions.

In May 2017, he denounced that since January he has received death threats against him and his family for criticizing and doing political satire on President Peña Nieto in a sketch where he asks him, “in the most attentive manner”, to resign.

The complaint was made in an interview with Carmen Aristegui Flores in which he narrated various acts of intimidation suffered. He also reported it to the then Attorney General of the Republic (PGR).

