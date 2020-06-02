.

Héctor Suárez died: how did the legendary actor die?

The entertainment world is in mourning again, this time after the death of the renowned actor Héctor Suárez.

The announcement of the death of the star of television programs such as “What happens to us” was revealed by the son of the histrion, 81, Héctor Suárez Gomis.

The also actor woke up his Instagram fans with the sad news, through a brief message on his social network.

View this post on Instagram To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez. Sincerely, Your widow, Zara Calderón. Her children: Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón. Her grandchildren: Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz.

“To friends, colleagues and all the media: with deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández”, said the protagonist of the series “Designer both sexes” on the social network, where he asked for privacy in the midst of mourning for the family.

View this post on Instagram My sister, Pablo, my dad and I. ¿Quéééééééééé? Oh shit… Well, isn't it normal to bring 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the fuck! So how is the exemplary family "model"? I always thought that an exemplary family is one in which everyone loves, accepts, respects, helps each other, is honored, protects themselves, laughs, embraces, gets angry and then apologizes. In my family there have been lawsuits, distancing, but always, really always; the great love we have for each other has prevailed, and the person responsible for ensuring that we all know how to love and that we know how to respect the individuality of each one; He is my dad… I know that much of our life has been a little public and I know that makes many people believe that they know EVERYTHING about our private lives and no, it will never be like that. A few years ago I decided to open a large part of my private life to social networks and in them I have introduced my children, my father, my mother, my brothers and without any "shame" I have let them know my emotions, my feelings and my somewhat "different" way of thinking. Some will agree, others will not and I love reading different ways of thinking. When someone tries to play smart I confront him until he decides to walk away or block me. One of my main characteristics is to say things as they are and this will always be so. That is why, today I really want to say that I am fascinated by my family as it is and I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks daddy for this crazy family we have. I LOVE YOU!

So far, the cause of death of the “Give me chocolate” actor, who has fought a hard battle against bladder cancer since 2015, has led to the further loss of health.

“It started being (cancer) first just in the bladder. They remove the bladder and the prostate and goodbye cancer. The last time he was here, after many operations that had come from before, a kidney was removed. Dialysis no; He’s going to have a probe forever, ”said the son of the film and television actor last year, speaking of his father’s health status.

Just two days ago, Suárez Gomis had dedicated some heartfelt words in honor of his father on his Instagram, where he stressed that the actor from Tierra de pasiones was also given to his daughter Isabela, just 8 years old, as a result of his last marriage to Zara Calderón. .

“Well, it is not normal to take 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the chin…. So how is the “model” of an exemplary family? ”, Began the act, who shared a tender photo with his now deceased father, his younger sister and his son.

CANCER FREE! Héctor Suárez confessed, among other things, that he is not afraid of death. Hector Suarez is cancer-free after his bladder and prostate were removed. He thanked the doctors who saved his life and assured that he is not afraid of death, although he is afraid of leaving his family. Now he appreciates each day because he learned to value his health and his body.

“I always thought that an exemplary family is one in which everyone loves, accepts, respects, helps each other, is honored, protects themselves, laughs, embraces, gets angry and then apologizes. In my family there have been lawsuits, distancing, but always, really always; the great love we have for each other has prevailed, and the person responsible for ensuring that we all know how to love and that we know how to respect the individuality of each one; He is my dad… I know that much of our life has been a little public and I know that makes many people believe that they know EVERYTHING about our private lives and no, it will never be like this, ”said Suarez Gomis.

Héctor Suárez cancer free after surgery! After the surgery to which he underwent surgery to remove his prostate and bladder, Zara Calderón, wife of Héctor Suárez, confesses that the actor is cancer-free.

“One of my main characteristics is to say things as they are and that will always be the case. That is why, today I really want to say that I am fascinated by my family as it is and I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks daddy for this crazy family we have. I LOVE YOU!”.

Héctor Suárez Sr. was born on the 21st of July 1938 in Mexico City, his most recent appearance in theater was last year in the play La Señora Presidenta, which premiered at the Aldama Theater in the Mexican capital.

